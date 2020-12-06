up close

Up Close: NYC schools prepare to reopen and COVID-19 vaccine questions get answered

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City elementary schools are set to reopen after shutting down two weeks ago due to rising COVID-19 cases.

There are new guidelines in place, and parents of students doing in-person learning are being warned -- either your kids attend school in person or learn at home virtually so someone else can use the empty seat.

New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza discusses these new measures.

Plus, the number of positive cases and deaths from COVID-19 keeps surging across the country at a dangerously high pace.

The COVID-19 vaccine could be approved as early as this week in the United States.

ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton will answer some critical questions on who will receive the vaccine first and when the vaccine will be available to the general population.

Also, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf discuss President Donald Trump's claims that the election was rigged and whether Trump will run for President in 2024.

