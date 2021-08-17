US to recommend COVID vaccine booster shots at 8 months: AP sources

That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.
An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves vaccines. That action is expected for the Pfizer shot in the coming weeks.
U.S. health officials recommended boosters last week for some with weakened immune systems.
