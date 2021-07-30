Coronavirus Updates: Delta variant as contagious as chickenpox

That is according to a new internal memo from the CDC.
It comes on the heels of the new guidance about masking up indoors.
The CDC was specifically looking at an outbreak on the Cape over the 4th of July weekend where there were 882 cases of COVID, and 74% of new cases with symptoms were among vaccinated people. Seven were hospitalized.
Although they say for the unvaccinated, catching the delta variant could be much worse than previous variants.
The delta variant is now thought to be just as contagious as mumps or chickenpox.
The CDC is expected to release new data Friday that supports mask wearing.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Broadway mandating vaccines
Actors' Equity Association and the Broadway League announced an agreement Thursday on safety protocols for production contract shows on Broadway and in sit-down productions across the country. Key provisions include improved HVAC standards, mandated vaccines for the workforce with the exception of those who cannot do so for reasons such as age or risks to their health, weekly testing for employees, and allowance for modifications to the protocols where necessary for individual shows or locations.
Biden calls on states to offer $100 to those who get vaccinated
President Joe Biden is urging local governments to offer $100 to those who get vaccinated with funding from the American Rescue Plan. Biden will also announce Thursday that all federal government employees and outside contractors will be asked to "attest to their vaccination status," and those who aren't vaccinated must social distance, get tested once or twice a week and wear a mask at work no matter where they live. This includes members of the Armed Forces and National Guard. Biden's also set to announce that small and medium businesses will be reimbursed for giving employees paid leave to get their family members vaccinated.
NYC to give updated mask guidance Monday
Mayor de Blasio said New York City is still studying CDC guidance and data on mask wearing, and that "we are going to be giving an update to that guidance on Monday." For now, the city continues to stress vaccination.
Headliners announced for remaining NYC Homecoming Week concerts
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the headliners Thursday for the NYC Homecoming Week concerts taking place in the outer boroughs leading up to the big finale concert in Central Park. The "It's Time for Hip Hop in NYC" concerts will take place the week of August 16. All are free, and attendees will need to show proof of at least one dose of COVID vaccination.
Meyer announces vaccine mandate at restaurants
Restauranteur and NYCEDC Chair Danny Meyer announced a vaccine mandate for staff and customers at his restaurants. The mayor's spokesperson called it "a bold move supported and encouraged by the mayor, with the full backing of the NYC government. This is the path forward." Diners and employees will be required to show a vaccine card, photo of their vaccine card, or Excelsior pass.
NYC Council introduces bill calling for classroom capacity limits
New York City Council announced a bill to cap classroom capacity inside city schools over the next three years. Council Education Committee Chair Mark Treyger and Council Speaker Corey Johnson introduced the measure, which would raise the minimum per person classroom space to 35 square feet per student from the current 20 square feet for grades 1-12.
"We are still facing a serious pandemic and there is an increasing possibility that COVID variants will be with us for years to come. To help make sure that public school classrooms remain safe places, we need stricter space limits for all students, not just the city's youngest," Council Education Chair Mark Treyger said. "The world has forever changed because of this pandemic and there's no going back. We need to ensure our city's building occupancy codes are up to date with modern science and public health data. The city is in receipt of significant federal and state resources to make this phased-in plan a reality."
NJ to NYC vehicle traffic nearing pre-pandemic levels as transit lags
Vehicle traffic between New Jersey and New York City is approaching pre-pandemic levels while public transit ridership continues to lag, according to numbers released Wednesday by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey that reflect a regional trend. Overall traffic at the Port Authority's four bridges and the Lincoln and Holland tunnels was down about 2% last month compared to June 2019, with truck traffic showing a 7% increase. Crossings at the George Washington Bridge, the heaviest-traveled span, dipped from January to February this year then rose more than 35% through May. Meanwhile, ridership on PATH trains was 2.6 million in June, down 63% compared to 2019.
Disney World mask requirements
Beginning July 30, face coverings are required for all guests (ages 2 and up) while indoors and in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status. This includes upon entering and throughout all attractions. Face coverings remain optional for all guests in outdoor common areas.
NYC vaccination rates by zip code
There are about a dozen communities in the New York City area where three out of four people have not been vaccinated yet. 7 On Your Side Investigates created a map where the darkest colored zip codes have the most vaccinated New Yorkers and the lightest, the least.
