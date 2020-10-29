Coronavirus CT News: Connecticut positivity rate hits highest mark since June

coronavirus connecticut

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- Connecticut's positivity rate has reached 6.1%, the highest since June, and Governor Lamont warned the state is looking at a second wave.

"This 6.1 may be a harbinger of things to come. It's going to get worse before it gets better," Governor Lamont said.

30 towns in the state are now on "red alert" (11 were added today), including Stamford, Norwalk, Bridgeport and Danbury



Red alert towns can choose to roll back from phase 3 to phase 2.

New Haven announced this afternoon it was going back to phase 2 and Stamford may follow suit later in the day

Another 53 are listed in the orange stage. Lamont said orange towns can also roll back to phase 2 if they want.

Lamont says red or orange municipalities can also decide if they want to close local hockey rinks.

"Allowing municipalities to do the right thing is important," Lamont said, adding there's "no good news in these numbers."

The state reported 70,446 positive COVID cases as well as 4,609 deaths, five new. The state administered 21,739 tests and 1,319 came back positive. There are also 321 patients hospitalized due to COVID.

