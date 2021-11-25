Coronavirus

COVID News: Daily infections rising 10+% in 35 states, hospitalizations up in half the country

By Eyewitness News
Officials sound alarm as COVID cases rise nationally

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Amid the long awaiting return of Thanksgiving traditions, daily COVID infections are rising by 10 percent or more in 35 states.

COVID hospital admissions are climbing in nearly half of the country.

The CDC now predicts the U.S. death toll will surpass 800,000 before Christmas.

"We have a half dozen ICU patients that are waiting for beds and don't have beds for them yet," UMass Memorial Health's Dr. Eric Dickson said.

Connecticut to hold booster clinics at nursing homes
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the state is ramping up efforts to get older residents vaccinated with a COVID-19 booster shot by bringing special clinics to nursing homes. The move comes as the state has seen its highest infection rates since early September. Lamont is encouraging everyone who is eligible to get a booster shot. While 84% of residents 18 years and older are considered fully vaccinated, only 18% have received a booster shot.

De Blasio calls on Gov. Hochul to institute vax mandate for MTA workers
Mayor Bill de Blasio is calling on New York Governor Kathy Hochul to implement a vaccination requirement for MTA workers.

"Here is an opportunity to do something that will really help New York City," the mayor said Tuesday morning, addressing Hochul publicly during his daily briefing at City Hall. "Put a mandate in place for MTA employees. It's time to do it."

Right now, unvaccinated MTA workers can submit to regular testing. Tony Utano, president of Transport Workers Union Local 100, wasted no time responding.
"The MTA's unionized workforce and millions of transit riders are grateful this Thanksgiving that Mayor de Blasio does not run the subway and bus system - and is finally heading out the door," Utano said. "The current system in which transit workers have a choice to be vaccinated or be regularly tested is working while we continue to educate and urge members to get the shot."

Long Island hospital temporarily closing ER due to nursing staff shortages
The emergency department at a Nassau County hospital has temporarily closed due to nursing staff shortages as a result of New York's vaccine mandate. Officials at Mount Sinai South Nassau said Monday that all other options were exhausted before the decision was made to close the ER, starting at 3 p.m. Instead, patients in need of emergency care will be directed to the hospital's main campus in Oceanside. An ambulance will be stationed at the ER at all times for the duration of the closure.

Erie County institutes indoor mask mandate
With positivity rates increasing, Erie County implemented a mask mandate for all indoor public locations starting 6 a.m. Tuesday. The indoor mask mandate is phase one of a four phase plan. Erie County hopes not have to implement the other phases, which include vaccinations, capacity restrictions and shutdowns.
Gov. Kathy Hochul commended the Erie County executive for taking strong local action, calling it "an example of the leadership we need to see at the local level to combat this deadly virus."

