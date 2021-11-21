coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in New York

Coronavirus Update for New York
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness to a Pandemic: Episode 7 - A Shot of Hope

NEW YORK -- New York is continuing to see an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in November as the holiday season approaches, according to the latest state data released Saturday.

Nearly 6,100 people a day are now testing positive for COVID-19 in New York - up 22% from roughly 5,000 for the seven days through Nov. 11.

That's the highest seven-day average since mid-April.

Meanwhile, the latest federal data show more then two-thirds of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.

"There is one simple solution to ensure New Yorkers can enjoy a safe holiday season - get vaccinated if you haven't already and get a booster shot if you have," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a Saturday statement.

The vast majority of the state's 62 counties are seeing sharp upticks in new COVID-19 positives: from a 32% increase in cases over the seven days through Thursday on Long Island, to a 37% increase in Niagara County in western New York.

And hospitals in New York reported 2,249 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of Friday, up 20% from the previous Friday.

Hospitalization rates are flat in some communities including Manhattan and Albany.



But much of the state, from Saratoga to Erie County, is also seeing sharp increases in hospitalizations. Saratoga, for example, is up to 35 patients with confirmed COVID-19, nearly triple from 12 patients as of Friday Nov. 12.

In Central New York, Onondaga County is up to 128 patients - a 33% increase.

Monroe County, in the Finger Lakes, is up to 244 patients, up 30%.

And hospitals in Erie County reports 227 patients, a 23% increase.

Hochul earlier this week warned that a continued uptick in COVID-19 rates could mean New Yorkers will again face more virus protocols in high-risk communities.

But the governor hasn't laid out any specific protocols that she could reinstitute, and she hasn't offered a threshold for how high rates could rise before she'll act.

Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat who's running for governor, released a statement Saturday calling on Hochul to address the spike.

She pointed out that large swaths of the state - including much of central, western and Northern New York - are seeing higher hospitalization levels than at this point in 2020.

"It is time to act now to save lives," James stated. "Anything short of bold action is unacceptable."

ALSO READ | Anonymous patron pays bills for everyone eating at Staten Island diner
EMBED More News Videos

The owner hopes the generous customer returns so they can thank him for the kind gesture.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york citywestchester countysuffolk countyhealthvaccinesmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
Cuomo investigation finds sex harassment, hostile work environment
COVID Updates: Booster frequency depends on vax durability, Fauci says
COVID Updates: TSA sees highest checkpoint volume since pandemic began
TOP STORIES
13-year-old shot in neck while walking to school in NYC
1 dead as flames tear through 2-story home in NJ
Man attacked on number 6 subway train on Upper East Side
WWE wrestler attacked during match at Barclays Center
Malcolm X daughter, Malikah Shabazz, found dead in NYC
Group drags man out of wheelchair, punching and robbing him in Bronx
'GMA's' Michael Strahan to go to space aboard Blue Origin
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Cold and windy
Weather or Not: Lee's Thanksgiving travel and parade forecast
Thanksgiving travel: What to know ahead of the holiday
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade: Balloon inflation, street closures & more
Stores open, closed Thanksgiving Day 2021
More TOP STORIES News