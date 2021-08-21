Coronavirus Updates: Hospitalizations increasing, but vaccinations are too

More than 1 million doses of the vaccine were reported administered Thursday, new US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showed, marking the first time since early July for the single-day change in reported doses. The average pace of those initiating vaccination is more than 70% higher than one month ago.
Oklahoma and Louisiana -- two states that have lagged the rest of the nation in vaccinations -- are now outpacing the national average, White House Covid-19 Response Team Chief of Staff Asma Mirza said in calls with local faith leaders Thursday.
"We're seeing a new willingness, a new openness to getting vaccinated," she said in a discussion with Louisiana faith leaders.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Hospitalizations for people under 50, children up
The number of hospitalized children and people under 50 from COVID has now reached its highest level yet.
COVID hospitalizations across the country hit nearly 93,000, the highest number of patients since January.
The crisis is deepening in the south where states have among the lowest vaccination rates.
In Alabama, ICUs are 100% full.
In Mississippi, hospitalizations have surpassed last winter's peak. 20,000 students across the state are in quarantine after just the first week of school.
Full FDA approval of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is 'imminent': Official
Full US Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is "imminent," a senior federal official told CNN on Friday -- but said no date has been mentioned.
A person familiar with the plan told CNN the decision is expected early next week, and a Biden administration official said approval of the two-dose vaccine "could be as early as Monday."
'It's hard to breathe.' Melissa Joan Hart reveals breakthrough COVID infection
Actress Melissa Joan Hart has revealed she's quite sick with COVID, despite being fully vaccinated and wants to encourage others to "stay safe."
The "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" star took to Instagram (from bed) to tell followers "it's bad" and that she thinks she may have caught it from one of her kids.
About half of Americans favor vaccine mandates for bars, restaurants: POLL
Anxiety in the United States over COVID-19 is at its highest level since winter, a new poll shows, as the delta variant rages, more states and school districts adopt mask and vaccination requirements and the nation's hospitals once again fill to capacity.
The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research also finds that majorities of American adults want vaccination mandates for those attending movies, sports, concerts and other crowded events; those traveling by airplane; and workers in hospitals, restaurants, stores and government offices.
The poll shows that 41% are "extremely" or "very" worried about themselves or their family becoming infected with the virus. That is up from 21% in June, and about the same as in January, during the country's last major surge, when 43% were extremely or very worried.
NYC school athletes vaccination
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced New York City public school athletes must be vaccinated to participate in high-risk sports this fall.
Do I need a booster if I got the J&J vaccine?
Do I need a booster if I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? Probably at some point, but health officials still are collecting the data needed to decide.
Sick COVID patients lie on floor at antibody treatment site in Florida
The city of Jacksonville scrambled this week to increase the number of wheelchairs at state-run sites providing Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, after an influx of patients came in need of care.
The city disclosed the effort when asked about a photo taken Wednesday at the site at the city's public library, which showed a woman, face down on the ground, as she awaited treatment.
Dad gives impassioned speech about masks at school board meeting
Amid a heated debate playing out in school districts across the country over whether students should be required to wear face masks, a Tennessee dad is going viral for an impassioned speech in which he explained why he is having his 5-year-old daughter wear a mask.
3 senators test positive for COVID-19 in breakthrough cases
Three senators said Thursday they have tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, a high-profile collection of breakthrough cases that comes as the highly infectious delta variant spreads rapidly across the United States.
Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., all said they have tested positive for the virus. Almost every member of the Senate spent long hours together on the chamber's floor last week in an all-night session of budget votes before leaving town for August recess.
Connecticut vaccine mandate
Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday that started Sept. 27, the COVID vaccine will be required for long-term care employees and state employees in hospital facilities.
A vaccine mandate with a testing option will go into effect for all other state employees (excluding hospital facilities), K-12 teachers and staff and early childhood staff.
What to know about delta and other COVID-19 variants of concern
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed the COVID-19 delta variant as one of its "variants of concern" (VOCs) on June 15. According to the CDC, VOCs can be more contagious, more dangerous, less susceptible to available treatments or harder to detect. The current VOCs all have mutations in the virus's spike protein, which acts as a key to break into cells to infect them. And that's a potential concern because the spike protein from the original version of the virus is what scientists used to design all three authorized vaccines. It's also what monoclonal antibody treatments latch on to so the virus can't get into your cells, effectively "neutralizing" the threat. So far none of these mutations have changed the virus enough to undercut the vaccines. The uncontrolled spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, means the virus is mutating quickly. That's why many new variants are being discovered in places with the highest infection rates and large numbers of unvaccinated individuals, like the United States, the United Kingdom, India and Brazil.
