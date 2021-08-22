Coronavirus Updates: Vaccine restrictions could curb police presence in San Francisco

Friday the city will require that restaurants, bars, and museums check for proof of vaccination for indoor patrons. Not only that, but they are recommending that police officers, firefighters, and sheriff's deputies who refuse to report their vaccination status be suspended.
San Francisco police officers, firefighters, and sheriff's office deputies are feeling the pressure to get vaccinated.
The city now recommending that eight officers, seven firefighters, and two deputies be suspended without pay for not reporting their vaccination status.
That news comes in light of additional San Francisco restrictions that all of us will face come Friday.
Proof of vaccination will be required at indoor businesses like bars, restaurants, clubs, gyms, and museums like the Exploratorium.
NY reports 21 COVID deaths, more than 45K vaccines administered
New York reported 21 COVID-related deaths for Saturday, and 45,609 doses of vaccine administered over the last 24 hours. 4,340 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the 7-day rolling average of positive tests to 3.14%.
"COVID-19 remains a serious threat to New Yorkers, and with the Delta variant spreading, the key to success is getting as many people vaccinated as we can," Governor Cuomo said in a statement. "Millions of New Yorkers have taken the vaccine, sites are open across the state and the shot is free and effective. I urge everyone eligible who hasn't gotten their shot yet to do so without delay."
TX lieutenant governor falsely blames COVID surge on unvaccinated Black Texans
The blame game over rising cases of COVID-19 continues along largely partisan lines, with Democrats attacking GOP governors who have banned measures like mask mandates and vaccine passports, and Republicans blaming the Biden administration's border policy for the uptick in cases.
The attacks heated up Thursday when Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick claimed that African Americans were to blame for the ever-increasing wave of coronavirus cases.
Patrick was asked on Fox News to respond to criticisms over his state's handling of the pandemic.
"The COVID is spreading," Patrick said, "particularly, most of the numbers are with the unvaccinated and the Democrats like to blame Republicans on that. Well, the biggest group in most states are African Americans who have not been vaccinated."
Florida gives school districts 48 hours to reverse mask mandates
Two Florida school districts that defied state rules and imposed mask mandates for students have been given 48 hours to reverse course or lose state funding equal to the salaries of their school board members.
In an order sent Friday to the districts in Alachua and Broward counties -- the first of five districts in the state to impose mask requirements this month -- the State Board of Education said that if they do not reverse their mandates in two days, the districts will have to provide Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran the current salaries of each school board member.
The Florida Department of Education said it then will start gradually withholding state funds -- equal to 1/12 of the salaries of the board members, monthly -- "until each district demonstrates compliance," according to a statement.
Patient seen on floor of COVID treatment site describes experience
Toma Dean had been in and out of the emergency room for the past two weeks, "extremely sick" with COVID-19, when she arrived at a Jacksonville, Florida, monoclonal antibody treatment center on Wednesday.
Because standing for too long left her feeling breathless, Dean made the decision to lie down on the floor of the makeshift treatment center until her appointment.
"My choices were to stay in and run out of breath and not be able to receive the treatment, or sit down on the floor and patiently wait for the line to go through and be able to get the treatment that I need. So I chose to lay down on the floor, and make it through this line," Dean told ABC News on Friday. "If I had chosen to stand up in line, I'd never make it to the treatment. I'd have been back at an ER. So I laid on the floor, until they got wheelchairs over to assist us."
Officials warn against using livestock dewormer to prevent COVID
Mississippi's poison control center has seen an increase in calls of people taking ivermectin, including versions of the deworming drug intended for livestock, to treat or prevent COVID-19, according to state health officials.
The Mississippi Health Department took to social media Friday to issue a warning about the phenomenon, which has been reported throughout the pandemic.
"Do not use ivermectin products made for animals," it said in a Facebook post.
Hospitalizations for people under 50, children up
The number of hospitalized children and people under 50 from COVID has now reached its highest level yet. COVID hospitalizations across the country hit nearly 93,000, the highest number of patients since January. The crisis is deepening in the south where states have among the lowest vaccination rates. In Alabama, ICUs are 100% full. In Mississippi, hospitalizations have surpassed last winter's peak. 20,000 students across the state are in quarantine after just the first week of school.
Full FDA approval of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is 'imminent': Official
Full US Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is "imminent," a senior federal official told CNN on Friday -- but said no date has been mentioned.
A person familiar with the plan told CNN the decision is expected early next week, and a Biden administration official said approval of the two-dose vaccine "could be as early as Monday."
'It's hard to breathe.' Melissa Joan Hart reveals breakthrough COVID infection
Actress Melissa Joan Hart has revealed she's quite sick with COVID, despite being fully vaccinated and wants to encourage others to "stay safe."
The "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" star took to Instagram (from bed) to tell followers "it's bad" and that she thinks she may have caught it from one of her kids.
About half of Americans favor vaccine mandates for bars, restaurants: POLL
Anxiety in the United States over COVID-19 is at its highest level since winter, a new poll shows, as the delta variant rages, more states and school districts adopt mask and vaccination requirements and the nation's hospitals once again fill to capacity.
The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research also finds that majorities of American adults want vaccination mandates for those attending movies, sports, concerts and other crowded events; those traveling by airplane; and workers in hospitals, restaurants, stores and government offices.
The poll shows that 41% are "extremely" or "very" worried about themselves or their family becoming infected with the virus. That is up from 21% in June, and about the same as in January, during the country's last major surge, when 43% were extremely or very worried.
NYC school athletes vaccination
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced New York City public school athletes must be vaccinated to participate in high-risk sports this fall.
Do I need a booster if I got the J&J vaccine?
Do I need a booster if I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? Probably at some point, but health officials still are collecting the data needed to decide.
Sick COVID patients lie on floor at antibody treatment site in Florida
The city of Jacksonville scrambled this week to increase the number of wheelchairs at state-run sites providing Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, after an influx of patients came in need of care.
The city disclosed the effort when asked about a photo taken Wednesday at the site at the city's public library, which showed a woman, face down on the ground, as she awaited treatment.
Dad gives impassioned speech about masks at school board meeting
Amid a heated debate playing out in school districts across the country over whether students should be required to wear face masks, a Tennessee dad is going viral for an impassioned speech in which he explained why he is having his 5-year-old daughter wear a mask.
3 senators test positive for COVID-19 in breakthrough cases
Three senators said Thursday they have tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, a high-profile collection of breakthrough cases that comes as the highly infectious delta variant spreads rapidly across the United States.
Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., all said they have tested positive for the virus. Almost every member of the Senate spent long hours together on the chamber's floor last week in an all-night session of budget votes before leaving town for August recess.
Connecticut vaccine mandate
Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday that started Sept. 27, the COVID vaccine will be required for long-term care employees and state employees in hospital facilities.
A vaccine mandate with a testing option will go into effect for all other state employees (excluding hospital facilities), K-12 teachers and staff and early childhood staff.
What to know about delta and other COVID-19 variants of concern
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed the COVID-19 delta variant as one of its "variants of concern" (VOCs) on June 15. According to the CDC, VOCs can be more contagious, more dangerous, less susceptible to available treatments or harder to detect. The current VOCs all have mutations in the virus's spike protein, which acts as a key to break into cells to infect them. And that's a potential concern because the spike protein from the original version of the virus is what scientists used to design all three authorized vaccines. It's also what monoclonal antibody treatments latch on to so the virus can't get into your cells, effectively "neutralizing" the threat. So far none of these mutations have changed the virus enough to undercut the vaccines. The uncontrolled spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, means the virus is mutating quickly. That's why many new variants are being discovered in places with the highest infection rates and large numbers of unvaccinated individuals, like the United States, the United Kingdom, India and Brazil.
