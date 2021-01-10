COVID Live Updates: Firefighters forced to drive ambulances in UK as coronavirus cases rise

That designation is usually reserved for the most severe crisis such as a terrorist attack.
In some districts, the virus is infecting 1 in 20 people.
Firefighters have been enlisted to help drive ambulances.
Elective surgeries are being postponed, however, some admissions can't be put on hold.
Britain has vaccinated more people and authorized more vaccines than any of its European neighbors, but the country's vaccine rollout will take months.
5 NYC vaccination sites to open Sunday, including two 24-hour locations
In the push to end the coronavirus pandemic, New York City is opening five new vaccination centers Sunday, and not a moment too soon. The latest positivity rate across the city is over 6.5%.
Stony Brook University finishes administering 100% of initial COVID-19 vaccine allotment
SUNY's chancellor says the three hospitals run by Stony Brook University finished administering 100% of their initial COVID-19 vaccine allotment on Friday. Frontline healthcare personnel at Downstate Medical, Upstate Medical, and Stony Brook University Hospital have now started receiving their second dose of the vaccine. The chancellor is congratulating the Stony Brook University team for its good work.
National coronavirus update
The latest national coronavirus numbers continue to paint a grim picture. More than 371,000 deaths, with nearly 2 million cases. California reported its deadliest day with a staggering death toll of nearly 700. Temporary morgues are quickly filling up.
One Southern California hospital is at capacity with COVID patients - unable to make space for just one more person. Wait times to bring in some of the sickest in Southern California is up to 17 hours. More than six million vaccine doses have been administered -- just 30% of the doses distributed.
Cardinals home stadium being used as mega testing and vaccination site
The home stadium of the Arizona Cardinals football team will be a mega testing and vaccination site capable of administering up to 12,000 doses daily. The move comes as Maricopa County begins offering the vaccine to those in group 1b next week. A group that includes law enforcement, teachers, child care workers and those age 75 and older. Volunteers with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona will provide the required staffing. State health officials believe they're well prepared to meet demand.
NJ exceeds 200,000 vaccinations
New Jersey exceeded 200,000 COVID-19 vaccinations administered, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Saturday. Meanwhile the state reported 102 new COVID-19 related deaths. Murphy said New Jersey reported 6,435 new positive PCR tests and 1,167 new positive antigen tests.
BIG NEWS: We just exceeded 200,000 vaccinations statewide, with a current total of 200,204.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 9, 2021
We’re working strategically and efficiently to vaccinate our frontline health care workers, law enforcement and fire professionals, and long-term care center residents and staff.
NY reports 3 new cases of COVID-19 variant
New York reported three new cases of the COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday. One of the cases is a 64-year-old man from Massapequa in Nassau County. The other two are connected to the first case that was discovered in the state in Saratoga Springs. There have now been a total of four cases of the strain in the state. The statewide positivity rate on Friday was 6.57%, down more than a full percentage point from the day before. The state reported 188 additional deaths.
NYC to open vaccine sites for group 1b
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced five new vaccination sites will be open, one in each of the five boroughs, with the hope that city workers who are members of 1b will be authorized to be vaccinated. Category 1b includes frontline essential workers, daycare workers, firefighters, and police and correction officers. The mayor also renewed his call for the state to allow the elderly to receive the COVID vaccine now. He said the city has 270,000 unused doses that could go to people over 75, the age cohort likeliest to die from the disease.
