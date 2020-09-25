COVID News: 50 staff members at Staten Island school must quarantine

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6292604" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

WESTERLEIGH, Staten Island (WABC) -- Fifty staff members at IS 51 on Staten Island must quarantine after coming into contact with another staff member who tested positive for COVID.The Department of Education says social distancing protocols that were put into place to prevent situations like this were not followed, which is why such a high number of teachers had to self-quarantine.The DOE released a statement Thursday saying,"Our strict safety protocols immediately identified a positive case at IS 51 and a Test + Trace investigation quickly identified close contacts. Our social distancing protocols, which were unfortunately not followed by school staff, are designed to prevent this scenario and this will be addressed. It takes the cooperation of everyone working together and closely following safety rules to stop the spread. With citywide transmission hovering at or below one percent, we can stop the spread if commonsense precautions are taken by all."The UFT has not yet commented.----------