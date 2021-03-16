coronavirus new jersey

Newark Airport workers getting shot as New Jersey expands vaccine eligibility

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and other officials were visiting a vaccination site Tuesday for newly eligible workers from Newark Liberty International Airport, one day after the state expanded who can get the COVID-19 shot.

As of Monday, transportation workers, members of tribal communities, the homeless, migrant farm workers and childcare workers were eligible. Murphy had also set Monday as the eligibility date for teachers and other school staff, but they got bumped up to earlier in March because of guidance from the Biden administration.

Additionally, beginning on Monday, March 29, frontline essential workers in the following categories are also eligible for vaccination:
--Food production, agriculture, and food distribution
--Eldercare and support
--Warehousing and logistics
--Social services support staff
--Elections personnel
--Hospitality
--Medical supply chain
--Postal and shipping services
--Clergy
--Judicial system

RELATED | NJ residents relaxing social distancing measures as COVID cases decline, survey finds
EMBED More News Videos

Anthony Johnson reports on the new survey about New Jersey residents.


New Jersey's vaccination rate is slightly better than the national average, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the state reached 1 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state's online data dashboard showed on Monday.

Just over 3 million people have had at least one of the two-shot vaccines.

Twenty-one percent of the country has had at least one shot, with 11.3% fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. In New Jersey, 23.9% have had at least one shot, with 12.2% fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Murphy has set a six-month goal to inoculate 70% of the state's adult population, or about 4.7 million people. Vaccinations began in December, so that puts the deadline in June. Murphy and Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli have expressed optimism that they'll meet their deadline.

In a tweet, Murphy noted that it took just two weeks to climb from 2 million people getting at least one shot to 3 million. That's quicker than the 20 days it took to climb to 2 million from 1 million and shorter than the 55 days required to hit 1 million.

"We're vaccinating New Jerseyans as quickly and equitably as possible," Murphy said.

The first-term Democratic governor has said he expects vaccine supplies to pickup drastically by about Easter, which is April 4.

RELATED | How to get the coronavirus vaccine in New Jersey

Restaurants and other businesses in New Jersey will increase to 50% indoor capacity on March 19, coinciding with easing of restrictions of other states in the region.

The new rules apply to restaurants and bars, personal care businesses (like barber shops and salons) and recreation and amusement businesses (like casinos and gyms).

Gatherings will increase from 10 people indoors to 25, and from 25 people outdoors to 50.

The new rules go into effect 6 a.m. on March 19.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyessex countynewarkmedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthsocial distancingnew jersey newsnewark liberty international airportnewark international airport
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: More than 25% of adults in US have gotten at least 1 vaccine
Dealing with the emotional, academic toll of the pandemic as students head back to class
COVID Updates: Scientists concerned over NY's 'escape variant'
COVID Updates: Travel increase in US as states ease restrictions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Moderna to test vaccine on young children, babies
3 dead, including child, after plane crashes into car in Fla.
Woman slashed across hand while walking home in NYC
What we can expect as the Tri-State reopens
AccuWeather: There's some snow in the forecast
Watch as man brazenly fires shots into Queens apartment building
3 injured in 2-alarm Upper East Side apartment fire
Show More
One of Cuomo's accusers speaks out on radio show
NYC pushes to keep vaccinating 24/7 at many centers
New Dead Sea scrolls found in Israel
COVID Updates: More than 25% of adults in US have gotten at least 1 vaccine
Britain's Prince Philip leaves hospital after heart surgery
More TOP STORIES News