Citi Field prepares to open as mega COVID vaccination site in Queens

The new mega vaccination site will operate for residents of Queens who qualify to get vaccinated, as well as TLC drivers and food delivery workers.
Unlike Yankee Stadium, this is run by the city and so appointments are made on the city's website.
On Friday, indoor dining returns to all five boroughs at 25% capacity.
The industry pleaded with Governor Andrew Cuomo to increase that capacity even higher and let them stay open past the 10 p.m. curfew.
Governor Cuomo would not agree to that, but he did compromise on the start date which initially was Sunday.
"They have made the point that they would like to open a couple of days earlier, so they can be ready for Valentine's Day, get the staff oriented, get the staff into the restaurants. And that's a reasonable request, so we will start indoor dining on Friday at 25%," Cuomo said.
Meanwhile, Mayor Bill de Blasio says tens of thousands of middle school students will go back for in-person learning starting February 25.
About half of them will make the switch to full five day in-person instruction, the rest will go in person part-time with the goal of working towards full time.
There will be weekly testing.
The mayor also said the goal is to get high school students back in person this school year.
