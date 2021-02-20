coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: Virus positivity rate in New York lowest since Thanksgiving, Cuomo says

Coronavirus Update for New York
NEW YORK -- Hospitalizations are continuing to decline and the rate of New Yorkers testing positive for COVID-19 has fallen to the lowest mark since before Thanksgiving, state officials said Saturday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state's seven-day rolling average positivity rate has fallen 43 straight days, hitting 3.5% on Friday. The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus, meanwhile, fell below 6,000 for the first time since Dec. 14.

The state said 97 New Yorkers died of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the state's official death total to 37,776.

"Our ability to beat back COVID is entirely dependent on our actions, and the post-holiday reduction in positivity and hospitalizations demonstrates that New Yorkers are continuing to do the right things to stay safe," Cuomo said in a statement. "As these numbers go down, vaccinations are going up, and that means we're making real progress toward the light at the end of the tunnel."

The new numbers came as the state also launched NY PopsUp, a pilot program that will feature the first indoor live performances since the pandemic began. The festival begins Saturday at the Javits Center in Manhattan and is being coordinated with state public health officials.

COVID NYC: Appointments open for 2 new mass vaccination sites in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

The sites at Medgar Evers College in Crown Heights and York College in Jamaica will be run by New York state and FEMA.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkhealthmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Vaccine Updates: Timeline shifts for vaccinating children
Appointments open for 2 new mass vaccination sites in NYC
New vaccine center opens in Staten Island despite supply shortages
COVID Updates Live: US approaches another grim milestone
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US deports former Nazi concentration camp guard to Germany
Suspect steals vehicle from parking garage, gets in multi-car crash
Appointments open for 2 new mass vaccination sites in NYC
Lack of heat at senior housing complex triggers outrage
Here's what's in the House Democrats' stimulus relief plan
Arturo Di Modica, sculptor of Wall Street bull, dies at 80
Artist's polar bear snow sculptures represent climate change
Show More
21 residents evacuated following gas leak in NYC
Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows
COVID Vaccine Updates: Timeline shifts for vaccinating children
Osaka claims 4th Slam trophy by beating Brady in Australia
Rally to be held in NYC after uptick of crimes against Asians
More TOP STORIES News