Coronavirus NY: More COVID shots in more New York arms today as eligibility expands to 60+

And starting next week, workers in the state who interact with the public can get the shot.
Nearly 20 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose now, and almost 10 percent are fully vaccinated.
Governor Cuomo says the state-run Javits Center in Manhattan was the number one vaccination site in the country over the weekend, in part because it is now running 24 hours a day.
The state is using its allocation of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine in the overnight hours.
The state has now administered more than 5,800,000 doses.
With today's expansion to anyone 60 and older, 10 million people are now eligible to be vaccinated.
New vaccination sites are being added every week.
On Tuesday, the MTA added another vaccine site for its employees at Grand Central Station.
"For me it's important, because I'll be able to see my parents," said Amy Thomas, a conductor on the MTA's Metro North line. "And I haven't been able to see them. They live, literally, 14 blocks away from me, and I've seen them two times in the past year. And I'm very excited. The first people I texted... as soon as I got the shot, I texted my parents: 'Your baby's got the first one!'"
"I'm happy things are opening up," another resident told us. "I'm happy that things are being adjusted. Can't wait to get the vaccine."
On March 17, New York's eligibility expands again to include public-facing workers (including government employees), public-facing not-for-profit workers and essential public-facing building service workers.
That means people like sanitation workers and postal workers will finally be eligible.
Also next week, New Yorkers can go to any site to get their vaccinations, except for pharmacies.
Those are only for people over 60 and teachers.
