coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: Postal workers, other public-facing workers now eligible for vaccine in New York

Coronavirus Update for New York
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Starting today March 17, public-facing public employees are eligible for the COVID vaccine.

That includes government employees, not-for-profit workers, and essential public-facing building service workers.

A state official confirmed to Eyewitness News that postal workers are eligible for the vaccine under the new guidance.
EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne repots on the vaccine eligbility expansion in New York.



The Centers for Disease Control said in December that postal workers should be included in the 1B vaccination category, but they were not in New York State -- until now.

"We've been out there since day one," USPS worker Nick Riggio said. "Postal service has not shut down."

Postal worker Bob Memoli said he's been frustrated by the fact that he has not been eligible for the vaccine. He visits 150 businesses and 180 homes on his route in Farmingdale.

"There's nobody else that is going house-to-house, you know, and business-to-business that's dealing with more public than we do," he said. "I probably see more people a day than a doctor does."

Still, people that have been eligible for weeks to get the vaccine are still unable to get an appointment.

"I keep going online. I'm always a day late and a dollar short," said Wyandanch resident Keith Gholson, who is over 65.

Last week, eligibility was expanded to those ages 60+ in New York Staet.

"March 17, all sites can administer vaccines to any eligible population except pharmacies. Pharmacies will only be doing 60-plus and teachers. Also, next Wednesday, March 17, the everyday heroes, the essential workers, YWCA, essential workers, will be eligible for the vaccine," Cuomo had said.

Members of the media were not included specifically in the next round of essential workers eligible for the vaccine.

Meantime, Governor Cuomo said that New York will be preparing to make all adults eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by May 1, but the task "is a logistical undertaking, unlike anything we have done before."

ALSO READ | Man, 91, recovering after accidentally being vaccinated twice in one day
EMBED More News Videos

A 91-year-old Ohio man is recovering after being vaccinated twice in one day.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkhealthmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Updates: Infection more widespread in US than official count, study finds
COVID Updates: More than 25% of adults in US have gotten at least 1 vaccine
NY hunger strike to raise awareness for workers denied COVID relief
COVID NYC Update: Shakespeare in the Park returning this summer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC's St. Patrick Day parade, mass set to be live-streamed
Law firm hired to assist in Cuomo impeachment investigation
Search for missing Long Island mom and toddler
Tips to correct credit report mistakes, inaccuracies, or fraud
Georgia massage parlor shootings leave 8 dead; man captured
AccuWeather: Damp start for St. Patrick's Day
Cops save baby's life by performing CPR
Show More
MTA Heroes: Mask checkers, traffic surveyors keep us safe
COVID Updates: Infection more widespread in US than official count, study finds
Child killed, mother injured after dog attack in NJ
Slain EMT honored at vigil 4 years after she was killed
Tiger Woods out of hospital, recovering at home after crash
More TOP STORIES News