Coronavirus Update New York City: Push in Bronx to fight vaccine hesitancy among holdouts

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
Push in Bronx to fight vaccine hesitancy among holdouts

BAYCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- The United States is pushing for more Americans to get vaccinated as the number of people getting shots is dropping.

"Don't be hesitant, don't be hesitant" Alizey Santos.

Santos can say that now, but until last week, she had no intention of getting a COVID vaccine.

"I had fears, I had some fears but my mom took it, she was fine so I ended up taking it too," Santos said.

Santos lives in Baychester where the city's Test and Trace Corps was on hand to answer questions Thursday.

RELATED | How many people in your area are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

There are two mass vaccination sites nearby - one is operated by the state and the other is city-run.

There, people ages 50 and up no longer need an appointment.

But still, business is not exactly booming.

"The question is are we going to be OK after we get vaccinated, that's my fear, I just don't know what's going to happen next," said Bronx resident Nyelah Bracy.



The pace of vaccinations in the city has slowed down from 114,000 doses administered on April 8 to just 34,000 on Wednesday.

The Bronx Rising Initiative is running pop-up locations with the hope that improved access will help convince holdouts in the hardest-hit borough.

"We just have to double down change our efforts, we have to be able to continue to do the community outreach, and more importantly, we have to change hearts and minds," said Jason Autar, the COO of Bronx Rising Initiative.

RELATED | New Yorkers over 60 to get walk-in vaccinations at state-run sites
Walk-in COVID-19 shots will be available to anyone over 60 at mass vaccination sites run by New York state starting Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.



