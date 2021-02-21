Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Deadly US ice storms slows down shipments

At least 6 million doses were unable to be delivered.
Approximately 42 million Americans, according to the CDC, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The supply shortages have fueled debate over whether second doses should be delayed to get more Americans their first shot.
The White House is holding firm on following the two-dose regimen.
Martin Van Buren High School in Queens will open its doors Sunday as the city's newest vaccination site. The site was scheduled to open last Thursday, but was postponed due to low supply. The facility will be the first permanent vaccination site in Eastern Queens, other than a number of chain pharmacies that began offering vaccine appointments under a federal program.
Cuomo, Newsom see stars dimmed by virus woes
At the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, two Democratic governors on opposite ends of the country were hailed as heroes for their leadership in a crisis. Now they're leaders on the ropes. Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gavin Newsom of California are embroiled in distinct political woes.
Mass vaccination site at casino
One of Connecticut's largest casinos is betting on the success of the state's vaccination efforts. Not far from slot machines and table games at Mohegan Sun is a mass vaccination site.
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
