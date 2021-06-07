Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: 41% fully vaccinated in US, but rate of daily shots slows

But there are concerns about the rate of vaccinations slowing down.
More than 138 million Americans are fully vaccinated.
That's about 41% of the population.
The CDC says about 1 million shots are now being administered daily, and that's down from the more than the 3 million a day we saw administered during April.
Here are more of today's headlines:
11 pop-up vaccine sites coming to areas in NY with lower vaccination rates
Eleven new pop-up vaccine sites will open in areas of New York where the vaccination rate is lower than the statewide average.
All 11 sites will be open for walk-in vaccinations on a first-come, first-served basis. Click here for details.
Masks not required outdoors at summer camps in NJ
Masks will not be required outdoors at New Jersey summer camps this summer, Gov Murphy said, previewing updated guidance to be released Wednesday.
"We wanted to be up front that under this guidance masking outdoors will not be required for either campers or staff, though unvaccinated individuals are still strongly encouraged to mask up while participating in activities that include sustained contact with others or in a crowded setting," he said. "While indoors, unvaccinated campers will be strongly encouraged to wear a mask, while any unvaccinated staffers will be required to mask up with limited exceptions."
Another COVID-19 side effect: Many kids head to summer school
With her three teenagers vaccinated against COVID-19, Aja Purnell-Mitchell left it up to them to decide whether to go back to school during summer break. The decision was unanimous: summer school.
"Getting them back into it, helping them socialize back with their friends, maybe meet some new people, and, of course, pick up the things that they lacked on Zoom," the Durham County, North Carolina, mother said, ticking off her hopes for the session ahead, which will be the first time her children have been in the classroom since the outbreak took hold in the spring of 2020.
Across the U.S., more children than ever before could be in classrooms for summer school this year to make up for lost learning during the outbreak, which caused monumental disruptions in education. School districts nationwide are expanding their summer programs and offering bonuses to get teachers to take part.
1st cruise ship sails from North America since 2020 with more than 95% vaccinated
Celebrity Cruises crossed a major hurdle on the high seas this weekend as its Celebrity Millennium became the first ship to sail with guests from North America in more than a year. The Millennium pulled away from St. Maarten on Saturday with 95% of its passengers and the entire crew fully vaccinated -- making it the largest COVID-19-vaccinated cruise in the world so far.
In-school masking requirements eased for extreme heat
New Jersey school officials are empowered to relax masking among students and staff in their buildings given extreme weather conditions, Gov. Phil Murphy announced.
NY mask update in schools
Gov. Cuomo announced schools and camps can make outdoor mask decisions, but they are still required indoors.
"We spoke with CDC, they have policy guidelines for schools nationwide," he said. "So their policy guidance is for the lowest positivity rate state and the highest. They are not going to change their guidance for several weeks."
NY restrictions can be lifted if vaccination reaches 70%
Gov. Cuomo said "we can relax virtually all restrictions" when 70% of New Yorkers have received at least one dosage. 68.6% of New Yorkers currently have one dose. 1.4% more to go. Once that happens, Cuomo said "masks will only be required as recommended by CDC. there still will be some institutional guidelines, large venues, schools, public transportation, hospitals, nursing homes."
NYC offering free MetroCard packs in exchange for vaccinations
New York City is adding free MetroCards to the selection of prizes it is offering in its vaccination incentives competition, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. New Yorkers 18 years and older who get their first dose at a city-run vaccine site this week can enter for a chance to win one of ten 6-packs of of 30-day unlimited MetroCards - a total of 6 months of free transit. Winners will be notified weekly. Prizes are updated once a week through the beginning of July.
Central Park Mega-Concert
COVID rates are continuing to decline in New York City and Mayor Bill de Blasio wants to celebrate the city's reopening with a Mega-Concert in Central Park.
Mayor Bill de Blasio has enlisted music producer, Clive Davis, 89, to organize the big show.
The Mega-Concert is tentatively set for August 21st. The mayor is aiming for the concert to be part of "Homecoming Week" in New York City.
NY not lifting school mask mandate, at least for now
New York had been set to lift mask mandates at schools starting Monday, but the NYS Department of Education has told administrators that mask rules remain in place. The Education Department sent a letter to school districts stating that no rule changes had occurred. Last week, Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker had sent a letter to the CDC seemingly informing them that schools would be able to operate without requiring masks beginning Monday, but the state now says that's not what the letter was stating.
