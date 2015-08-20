Sports

Source: Chip Kelly's excitement for Tim Tebow growing stronger

Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly continues to be impressed by quarterback Tim Tebow, who will earn a spot on the team if he doesn't make any major errors the rest of the preseason, a team source tells ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The source said Kelly's excitement for Tebow is getting stronger. Kelly is impressed by Tebow's running skill, and although he's not perfect, he's improved throwing the football, making him valuable with the new two-point rule and in short-yardage situations.

Tebow's ability saves quarterback Sam Bradford, who has surgically repaired knees, from having to run.

Quarterback Matt Barkley remains available for a trade, the source said.

Tebow completed 6 of 12 passes for 69 yardsin his Eagles debut Sunday. He carried the ball four times for 15 yards and a touchdown.

Herm Edwards and Bill Polian discuss QB Tim Tebow's performance against the Colts. Polian says Tebow plays a role in short-yardage and goal-line situations and is a perfect backup with a limited skill set.

