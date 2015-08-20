Source: Chip Kelly's excitement for Tim Tebow growing stronger

The source said Kelly's excitement for Tebow is getting stronger. Kelly is impressed by Tebow's running skill, and although he's not perfect, he's improved throwing the football, making him valuable with the new two-point rule and in short-yardage situations.
Tebow's ability saves quarterback Sam Bradford, who has surgically repaired knees, from having to run.
Quarterback Matt Barkley remains available for a trade, the source said.
Tebow completed 6 of 12 passes for 69 yardsin his Eagles debut Sunday. He carried the ball four times for 15 yards and a touchdown.
