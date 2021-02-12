New Jersey coronavirus update: Murphy reopens school sports to parents, spectators

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday he was signing an executive order to permit up to two parents or guardians to attend indoor and outdoor school sporting events. The order will continue to cap indoor attendance at 35% of capacity or 150 people, the governor said.
Spectators were not permitted at school sport events under a Murphy order from late last year.
Murphy said the Friday order would take effect immediately.
Mike Cherenson, a spokesperson for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, said the group welcomed the order. The association also called on parents to give schools time to review the order to determine feasibility.
