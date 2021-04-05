coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: Vaccination eligibility expands to 55+ today in New Jersey

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
COVID vaccine eligibility expands in NJ

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey is expanding vaccine eligibility today to more groups of people, including anyone 55 and older.

People age 16 and older who have intellectual or developmental disabilities are also newly eligible.

Additionally, New Jersey residents who work in higher education, or at libraries, and in real estate are also among a long list of workers who can now book appointments.

Governor Phil Murphy says he and his wife will now sign up to get the shot.

"When you add a new group of people, you add, at least temporarily, to the supply demand imbalance," Murphy said. "But I'm confident that the system will hold up well, it had real we had real vendor issues early on, as we've spoken to many times. We had teething pains with the call center. We're largely through that on both fronts. It wasn't a straight line, but we're in a place that we feel good about."

The list of those now eligible in New Jersey includes workers in the following sectors:

- Communications, IT, media, including communications infrastructure support (engineers, technicians) and members of the press
- Laundry services, including workers in laundromats, laundry services, and dry cleaners
- Real estate, building, and home services, including construction workers, code officials, plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, property management, and maintenance workers
- Retail financial institutions, including bank tellers, lending service, public accounting, and check cashing workers.

- Sanitation, including workers providing disinfection and janitorial services for all essential facilities and modes of transportation; city sanitation workers; residential, commercial, and industrial solid and hazardous waste removal.
- Utilities, including electrical generation and supply system, natural gas delivery, nuclear power plant, water supply, telephone, cable/fiber optical/broadband/cellular service workers
- Higher Education, including educators and support staff
- Librarians, including librarians and support staff at municipal, county, and state libraries (i.e. those not included in K-12 announcement)



For more information, head to New Jersey's COVID-19 Information Hub.

