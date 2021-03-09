New Jersey coronavirus update: NJ designates March 9 as 'COVID-19 Heroes Day'

Our nurses, doctors, first responders, grocery store workers, and other essential workers have been on the frontlines of this pandemic since Day One.



NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation Tuesday designating March 9 of each year as "COVID-19 Heroes Day" in New Jersey."It is my honor to sign this bill recognizing the heroic efforts of those who have been serving on the front lines," he said. "These heroes have brought us to this moment where we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel."Murphy thanked the "countless essential workers" who have been working "day and night" to serve New Jerseyans during these trying times.Senator Vin Gopal said "too often, essential workers in this state go unseen and toil for years without being recognized for the tremendous, selfless service they provide to our state, and to its people.""Establishing March 9 as 'COVID-19 Heroes Day' is a way of saying thank you to those who have gone well beyond the call of duty, especially during the darkest days of the coronavirus pandemic, often putting their own health and safety on the line for the welfare of their fellow New Jerseyans," Gopal said. "All of our essential workers are 'heroes' in every sense of the word, and deserve recognition for the work they have done, and continue to do for the greater good of our state."Senator Anthony Bucco added "essential workers in multiple occupations valiantly mobilized to help New Jersey residents during this formidable pandemic, jeopardizing their own health and well-being and placing their lives at risk."Our health care professionals, first responders, caregivers, and so many other essential workers have well-earned the recognition of 'Covid-19 Heroes Day,'" Bucco said. "By any measure, these selfless individuals are indeed heroes who displayed great courage and fearlessness in the face of the coronavirus, and I am proud to honor them for their service and sacrifice."Cathy Bennett, President and CEO of the New Jersey Hospital Association, questioned where would the state be without "our COVID heroes.""Our Superheroes protect the health and well-being of Garden State residents when they need it most," Bennett said. "Thank you to Gov. Murphy and the Legislature for ensuring that their selfless acts will be remembered for years to come."