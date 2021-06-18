Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: EU recommends lifting travel restrictions for US visitors

This includes vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans.
The EU said each member state can decide what regulations, including quarantines, to impose.
Several countries in the EU are already allowing visitors from the United States, including France and Greece.
Here are more of today's headlines:
MetLife Stadium to operate at full capacity
The New York Giants announced Thursday, MetLife Stadium will open at full capacity this NFL season without requiring face coverings, proof of vaccination, or proof of negative COVID test. In addition, the stadium will operate cash-free at all concession stands and retail stores. Tailgating will also be permitted.
New York State Capitol reopening Friday
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that with 70 percent of New Yorkers aged 18 or older having received the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccination series, the Empire State Plaza Complex, which includes the New York State Capitol and the Legislative Office Building, will reopen to the public on June 18. Additionally, tours of the Capitol resume on Monday, June 21, and the popular outdoor tours of the Empire State Plaza will start up again on Wednesday, July 7. Unvaccinated individuals will continue to be responsible for wearing masks, in accordance with federal CDC guidance.
"New Yorkers have worked hard against the COVID virus and as a result, landmarks and attractions across the state are reopening to visitors. We are thrilled to welcome New Yorkers and guests from afar back to our beautiful State Capitol and the amazing Empire State Plaza," Cuomo said. "The Capitol is filled with extraordinary history anyone can appreciate. While it was necessary to close its doors during the pandemic, it is time to welcome people back to its grand halls."
US Open tennis tournament to allow 100% fan capacity this summer
The U.S. Open tennis tournament will allow 100% fan capacity later this summer when it returns to New York City. The overnight announcement from the U.S. Tennis Association comes after Governor Andrew Cuomo eased the remaining COVID restrictions for the state. It means no capacity restrictions, no social distancing and also no proof of vaccination required.
Man declines COVID-19 shot, now needs double lung transplant
Joshua Garza had a chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in January but he passed it up, thinking he didn't really need it. Now, the 43-year-old Texan is hoping to inspire others to get the shot after he became so ill following his COVID-19 diagnosis that he needed a rare double lung transplant to survive. After testing positive for COVID-19 in late January, Garza's health deteriorated rapidly. On Feb. 2, when he ended up falling while trying to walk, his wife called for an ambulance to take him to the hospital. He was ultimately transferred to Houston Methodist, where he was put on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine to pump and oxygenate his blood for him.
"COVID ended up attacking my lungs," Garza, of Sugarland, told ABC News. "It was quick, it was within three weeks, the lungs were already shot."
Citi Field returning to full capacity
The New York Mets announced that Citi Field will return to full capacity on Monday, June 21 for the Mets' doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves. Social distancing and mask requirements at the ballpark have been eased effective immediately. Fans no longer need to show proof of a negative COVID test and/or vaccination to enter the ballpark with a valid ticket.
Can a workplace require the coronavirus vaccine? Here's what we found
Many people will have to return to their office after working from home for more than a year. But in order to return to the workplace, many are wondering if being vaccinated will be required.
Doctors explain psychological impact ditching masks will have on society
Our masks were a symbol of responsibility, of protecting other people. Now that several states are going maskless, is continuing to wear one a sign of vulnerability or even paranoia? Doctors say there is psychology at play.
NYC vaccination rates by zip code
There are about a dozen communities in the New York City area where three out of four people have not been vaccinated yet. 7 On Your Side Investigates created a map where the darkest colored zip codes have the most vaccinated New Yorkers and the lightest, the least.
