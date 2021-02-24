coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: 105-year-old survives COVID, offers advice to long life

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
OCEAN COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman in Ocean County who tested positive for COVID-19 on her 105th birthday last month has recovered and now has some words of advice.

Lucia DeClerck said Tuesday she's feeling wonderful.

She has now lived through two World Wars and two pandemics, and at 105 years old, she is even getting the hang of Zoom.

So what's her secret?

"I don't have a secret, all I do is pray, pray, pray -- and don't eat junk food," DeClerck said.

ALSO READ | New Jersey plumber & family travel to Texas to help make critical repairs after storm

Her family said she has outlived three cardiologists and three husbands and joked she must be made of steel.

DeClerck says she believes gin-soaked raisins have helped keep her free of disease.

She is now fully vaccinated against COVID and says she will continue her daily prayers for everyone.

ALSO READ | Skipper, the 'miracle' puppy with 6 legs, is beating the odds
EMBED More News Videos

Skipper, a newborn Aussie- border collie mix, is being called a "miracle."



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyocean countyhealthnew jerseycoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusgood newssurvivor storycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Vaccine Updates: South African variant now in 12 states
COVID Vaccine Updates: US scrambles to clear backlog of vaccination delays
NJ houses of worship, religious services may operate at 50% capacity
Fans can return to some NJ arenas, stadiums next Monday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tiger Woods injured in rollover crash
Golfers, others react to Woods accident: 'Sending a special prayer'
Boy with rare genetic disorder starts blindfold cereal challenge
Plumber & family travel to Texas to help make critical repairs after storm
Do glasses give extra layer of protection against COVID?
'Pure Rage': Ex-NYPD officer, NYC Republican latest local riot arrests
No charges against officers involved in Daniel Prude's death
Show More
The Countdown: Congress has 1st hearing on Capitol riot
Granville Woods, the 'Black Edison,' helped shape NYC transit system
Tiger Woods' career: Timeline of memorable moments
Boy Scout leader facing child porn charges, had hidden camera at home
LI man accused of murdering housemate during fight while drinking
More TOP STORIES News