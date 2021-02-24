New Jersey coronavirus update: 105-year-old survives COVID, offers advice to long life

Lucia DeClerck said Tuesday she's feeling wonderful.
She has now lived through two World Wars and two pandemics, and at 105 years old, she is even getting the hang of Zoom.
So what's her secret?
"I don't have a secret, all I do is pray, pray, pray -- and don't eat junk food," DeClerck said.
ALSO READ | New Jersey plumber & family travel to Texas to help make critical repairs after storm
Her family said she has outlived three cardiologists and three husbands and joked she must be made of steel.
DeClerck says she believes gin-soaked raisins have helped keep her free of disease.
She is now fully vaccinated against COVID and says she will continue her daily prayers for everyone.
ALSO READ | Skipper, the 'miracle' puppy with 6 legs, is beating the odds
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question