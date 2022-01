COVID Omicron News: Supreme Court to hear challenges to Biden's vaccine mandates

Here are more of today's COVID-19 headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The United States Supreme Court will hear challenges to President Biden's vaccine mandates on Friday.One mandate is aimed at businesses with 100 or more workers, requiring vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 testing.The other requires health care workers employed at federally funded facilities to be vaccinated.The White House said that the administration is confident in the legal authority of both policies.The Brooklyn Diocese announced Thursday it will make at-home COVID test kits available for students, faculty, and staff of Catholic schools and academies throughout Brooklyn and Queens."Catholic schools and academies throughout the Diocese of Brooklyn, which includes Brooklyn and Queens, have received a supply of at-home COVID tests from New York City and are awaiting a delivery from New York State," Superintendent Dr. Thomas Chadzutko said. "Our schools will begin distribution upon further information from the Department of Health to ensure the most efficient use of the test kits for our school families. The Diocese of Brooklyn Schools Office reminds any student or teacher who feels ill to stay home, and for those in school, wear your masks, maintain social distancing, and practice good hand hygiene. Our schools have and continue to show true leadership throughout this pandemic in an effort to keep everyone safe."Mayor Eric Adams proposed easing workers back into businesses with a three-day workweek and then expanding to five days in New York City."I say let's start out with a three-day week, to let people see how safe it is to come back to work, then we cycle back into a five-day week," he said. "It's time to get back to work. COVID is here. We have to learn to live with it in a smart way."William and Carol Stewart of New Hampshire died within seconds of each other of COVID-19 , holding hands as they took their last breaths. Daughter Melissa Noke said their entire family of eight tested positive for COVID-19. Carol was on life support for two weeks, William for eight days. William suffered from lung, kidney and renal failure towards the end of his life. Noke said they were a close-knit couple."They've known each other since they were four, been together 45 years, married 44 years," Noke said.Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman signed a number of executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, including several related to the wearing of face masks. School boards will be able to decide whether their students will wear masks, and county workers will have the option whether or not to wear a mask inside. He also made it official that the Nassau County Department of Health will not enforce state's indoor public space mask mandate or vaccine check. Blakeman also announced county-wide at-home COVID test distribution, vaccine pods and KN95 mask distribution at schools.COVID-19 cases have been reported on every cruise ship operating or planning to operate in U.S. waters with passengers, according to the CDC's latest update . More than 90 ships are currently being investigated by the CDC or have been investigated and are still being observed by the agency.California announced that the state will extend its indoor mask mandate until at least February 5. The mandate had been originally set to end on January 15. Also, beginning on January 17, employers will need to provide well-fitting medical grade N-95 or KN-95 masks to all employers who work indoors in close contact with others.