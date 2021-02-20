Connecticut coronavirus update: One of the state's largest casino is home to mass COVID vaccination site

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10355375" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Heide Hatry is the German American artist who created polar bear displays inside Central Park.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- One of Connecticut's largest casinos is betting on the success of the state's vaccination efforts.Not far from slot machines and table games at Mohegan Sun is a mass vaccination site.It's located at the resort's large expo center.Yale-New Haven Health is running the clinic which comes with its own pharmacy where the vaccine is prepared in a back room."We're really excited," President and CEO of Mohegan Sun Jeff Hamilton said. "When you think about Mohegan Sun, you think about the infrastructure, we have the parking, we have the ability to scale out."Vaccine recipients only need to sign up at a registration desk before receiving a shot in the arm.Mohegan Sun has also hosted PPE distribution and continues to hold drive-thru COVID testing at its Garage.