Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: UK rolls out Moderna vaccine, AstraZeneca has 'casual' link to blood clots, official says

It's the third vaccine to be made available in the country after Pfizer and AstraZeneca.
The health and social care secretary says three out of five people in the UK have had at least one dose of a vaccine so far.
Meantime, a top European health official, Marco Cavaleri, Head of Health Threats and Vaccine Strategy at the European Medicines Agency, says there is a "casual" link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots.
That's after more than a dozen countries suspended the use of the vaccine last month.
Some have since resumed with age restrictions.
But, Cavaleri says the benefit of getting the shot still outweighs the risks.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Creator of vaccine appointment site TurboVax honored
The founder of the vaccine appointment website TurboVax was praised Tuesday for making the COVID-19 vaccine rollout easier for New Yorkers.
NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang and Congressman Ritchie Torres honored TurboVax founder Huge Ma.
Ma, an engineer, created a simple, free and easy-to-use website that identifies and allows people to sign up for vaccine appointments in real time. His site has made the vaccine rollout easier for thousands of New Yorkers.
Cuomo announces memorial to New York essential workers
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday the creation of the Essential Workers Advisory Committee to provide design input and recommendations for a monument in New York City honoring the service and sacrifice of New York's essential workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
NYC expands walk-up vaccination program for seniors
New York City is expanding its walk-up vaccination program for seniors. The pilot program will expand from three sites to 25, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.
"This is the group we need to reach the most," de Blasio said. "This is a tactic we know is working."
Residents ages 16+ now eligible for COVID vaccine in NY
Anyone 16 or older in New York is now eligible to make an appointment and receive the COVID vaccine. Health officials say the move adds 1.7 million people to the list of eligible New Yorkers for a total of nearly 16 million. Teens aged 16 and 17 will be limited to receiving the Pfizer vaccine because it is the only one that has been authorized for use by people under 18.
Massive food distribution event held in NJ
A massive food distribution event in New Jersey is helping hundreds in need Tuesday. Newark has been consistent in trying to make sure no one goes hungry. The event happened along Elizabeth Avenue where Newark police shut down part of the street. People drove up to receive boxes of food.
Biden moving US COVID-19 vaccine eligibility date to April 19, official says
President Joe Biden was set to announce Tuesday that he is shaving about two weeks off his May 1 deadline for states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines. With states gradually expanding eligibility beyond such priority groups as older people and essential, front-line workers, the president plans to announce that every adult in the U.S. will be eligible by April 19 to be vaccinated, a White House official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Biden's plans before the formal announcement. Biden was scheduled to visit a COVID-19 vaccination site in Virginia on Tuesday, followed by remarks at the White House updating the nation on the administration's progress against the coronavirus.
CDC updates guidance on disinfectants versus soap to stop spread of COVID-19
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on cleaning and disinfecting everyday household surfaces, saying that in "most situations" with no known coronavirus exposure, a thorough scrub with soap and water will suffice -- rather than disinfectant sprays and wipes -- to ward off COVID-19, ABC News reported.
"Routine cleaning performed effectively with soap or detergent, at least once per day, can substantially reduce virus levels on surfaces," the CDC said at a White House briefing Monday.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said "disinfection is only recommended in indoor-setting schools and homes where there has been a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19, within the last 24 hours."
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
