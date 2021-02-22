coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: NJ houses of worship, religious services may operate at 50% capacity

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Houses of worship and religious services in New Jersey received some good news from Governor Phil Murphy Monday afternoon.

Murphy announced they can now operate at 50% capacity effective immediately.



"We know that for many of residents the ability to worship together plays a central role in well-being and mental health," the governor said.

As the coronavirus numbers continue to decline, Murphy says he believes the state can take the next step.

"It is important to remember that masks will continually to be required, unless they must be briefly removed for religious purposes such as taking communion," he said.

Murphy said faith leaders can choose to limit services to a smaller number than 50% capacity "if they feel that is best for their community."

