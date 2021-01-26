Some mega vaccination sites close in New Jersey due to lack of supply

A new site in Hudson County will be open Tuesday and Governor Phil Murphy will visit.
It is a drive-thru and all appointments are booked.
However, the site at the Meadowlands racetrack is closed because of a lack of supply.
Another site in South Jersey was also closed for the same reason Monday.
Governor Phil Murphy says they have the capacity to vaccinate many more people, but they need more shots.
Governors across the country Tuesday are expected to be on a call with the Biden administration's vaccine czar in an effort to reallocate the vaccines from states that have not used all their supply to states that have no more vaccine to distribute.
More than 41-million doses have been distributed nationwide, but only a little over half have been used.
"There are some states that are not out and they are working on previous allocations. How does the administration balance that nationwide? It's complicated," Cuomo said.
Neighboring New York has used 91% of its available vaccines.
Meantime, a vaccine phone line went up in New Jersey morning with 250 agents ready to answer calls and so far the response has been overwhelming.
The number to call is 855-568-0545. Callers can get questions answered, learn about where to get vaccines, and go over eligibility.
The hotline is open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day.
