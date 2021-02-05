Increased indoor capacity at NJ businesses begins, Newark keeps curfew

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10111091" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jim Dolan has more on the life and legacy of groundbreaking actress Cicely Tyson, who died at the age of 96 on Thursday.

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- The loosening of some of the restrictions in New Jersey has the Restaurant Association in New York calling for similar changes.Starting at 8 a.m., indoor business capacity will increase to 35%, from the current 25%.Businesses will also be allowed to stay open past 10 p.m.But, each city can decide if they want to leave restrictions in place.The City of Newark is one of those places.The Newark mayor announced Thursday that they will continue a 10 p.m. curfew for non-essential businesses on weekdays and an 11 p.m. curfew on the weekends.For businesses, some say even small changes will make a difference."If we need to, we do form lines outside, obviously that's harder in the winter months. So, 35% is really great," said Director of Operations Alex Merlo."We'll take what we can get," said co-owner Kaycee Zelkovsky. "And if we can do intermission and make a little bit of money on the alcohol sales and boost that a little bit, that's huge for us."Also Friday, Governor Murphy is expected to sign legislation that will give each city the ability to increase outdoor dining setups.A joint announcement from Governor Cuomo and Governor Murphy is expected later Friday.