coronavirus new jersey

Increased indoor capacity at NJ businesses begins, Newark keeps curfew

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
By
HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- The loosening of some of the restrictions in New Jersey has the Restaurant Association in New York calling for similar changes.

Starting at 8 a.m., indoor business capacity will increase to 35%, from the current 25%.


Businesses will also be allowed to stay open past 10 p.m.

But, each city can decide if they want to leave restrictions in place.

The City of Newark is one of those places.

The Newark mayor announced Thursday that they will continue a 10 p.m. curfew for non-essential businesses on weekdays and an 11 p.m. curfew on the weekends.

For businesses, some say even small changes will make a difference.

"If we need to, we do form lines outside, obviously that's harder in the winter months. So, 35% is really great," said Director of Operations Alex Merlo.

"We'll take what we can get," said co-owner Kaycee Zelkovsky. "And if we can do intermission and make a little bit of money on the alcohol sales and boost that a little bit, that's huge for us."

Also Friday, Governor Murphy is expected to sign legislation that will give each city the ability to increase outdoor dining setups.


A joint announcement from Governor Cuomo and Governor Murphy is expected later Friday.

ALSO READ | Remembering award-winning actress Cicely Tyson and her NYC roots
EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan has more on the life and legacy of groundbreaking actress Cicely Tyson, who died at the age of 96 on Thursday.


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhobokennewarkhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Vaccine Updates: FDA set to review Johnson & Johnson vaccine
COVID Vaccine Updates: Mixing vaccine doses subject of study
NJ city makes plea for Black citizens to get COVID vaccine
NJ easing indoor capacity restrictions ahead of Super Bowl
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VP Harris casts tie-breaking vote for resolution to pass COVID relief
Yankee Stadium opens as COVID vaccine mega-site
Snowy Owl caught on camera perched in Central Park
Close call for NJ truck driver hit with sheet of snow
AccuWeather: Light rain mix
How Chinatown businesses are fighting to survive the pandemic
NJ Nabisco factory to shut down by the summer
Show More
Woman collects NYC garbage, sells it to farmers
"I thought I was gonna die": Man recounts brutal subway slashing
Video shows brazen robbery at Chanel store in NYC
Firefighters rescue 77-year-old woman stuck inside van for days
J&J submits 1-shot COVID vaccine for emergency use in US
More TOP STORIES News