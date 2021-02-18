coronavirus new york city

New York City blames snow for 2 vaccine site closures; Cuomo defends nursing home decision

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Another dose of winter weather is not helping vaccination efforts across the New York area.

Two sites, Empire Outlets in Staten Island and Martin Van Buren High School in Queens, are not opening Thursday because of the snow across the country and the low supply of vaccines.

So far, New York state has administered 3.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The news comes as Governor Andrew Cuomo deals with an FBI investigation into the handling of nursing homes deaths during the beginning of the pandemic.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn are also investigating and Governor Cuomo is now getting into public feuds with members of his own party.

This after Cuomo admitted to withholding info on just how many seniors died in nursing homes.

Critics say a March 25th executive order calling for nursing home residents to be readmitted even if they were COVID positive led to skyrocketing death totals.

Cuomo countered that by that point, coronavirus was already in those facilities.

Now, he's turning his anger to a fellow Democrat, Queens Assemblyman Ron Kim.

Kim claims Cuomo called him at home last week and threatened to "destroy" him over his criticism of the governor's executive order.
Cuomo says Kim's lying.

"It's not personal. It's not political animus. It's this person's credibility and motivation and his action," Cuomo said.

"I strongly feel, along with my colleagues, that we have a moral duty to strip away not only his powers, but investigate everything that he has done wrong," Assemblyman Kim said.

Republicans are also on board, Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin saying, "The families of thousands of dead New York seniors deserve accountability and justice for the true consequences of Governor Cuomo's fatally flawed nursing home policy."

Jim Dolan reports Mount Sinai Hospital announced Tuesday night that they were canceling some appointments to give out first doses of the vaccine because they were suddenly getting fewer doses from the city than promised.



Meantime, New York City updated its vaccine scheduler in 10 different languages. You can visit nyc.gov/vax4nyc to make an appointment in New York City.

For homebound seniors, NYC will use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to deliver the single dose to seniors in their homes and at vaccine clinics at retirement communities. The city will vaccinate 25,000 home health aides within the coming month.
