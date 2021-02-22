Coronavirus Update New York City: Party with 300 people inside shut down in Queens

02/21/21 @ 0225 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down unlicensed bar @ 35-16 Junction Blvd, Queens, NY, 305+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, health code violations, 4 egresses bolted shut, 5 charged with various misdemeanors. pic.twitter.com/QEm7GokhCn — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) February 22, 2021

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Authorities shut down a party at an unlicensed bar in Queens that had more than 300 people inside.Deputies from the New York City Sheriff's Office broke up the bash around 2:25 a.m. Sunday at a building on Junction Boulevard near 35th Avenue in Jackson Heights.Images posted to Twitter by the sheriff show a club-like atmosphere inside the building with dozens of people not adhering to social distancing and not wearing masks.According to the sheriff, the operators were cited for violating emergency orders and the health code as well as for having no liquor license.Additionally, five people were charged with various misdemeanors.And deputies bolted shut four egresses.