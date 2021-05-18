Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: 60% of US adults have at least 1 dose of COVID vaccine

In addition, more than 4.1 million young people ages 12 to 17 have received their first dose, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.
And more people of color are getting vaccinated -- marking "encouraging national trends," said White House COVID-19 Response Team senior adviser Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith.
In the past two weeks, 51% of those vaccinated in the US were people of color. That's higher than the 40% of the general population these groups represent.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Cuomo criticizes sudden CDC mask recommendations during private White House call
In a private phone call with the White House Tuesday, several governors, including New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, pressed the Biden administration on its sudden switch on mask guidelines. The most vocal of the governors was Cuomo, who said the White House should have coordinated with the states because "the message was sensitive."
Employers offering incentives to fill job openings amid COVID-19 pandemic
"Help wanted" is a sign many may be seeing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The number of unfilled jobs is so high that last month it set a record as the National Federation of Independent Businesses found 44% - almost half of small business owners reported unfilled job openings. There's child care issues with schools not full-time, worries about the vaccine and exposure. Some employers say they can't compete with unemployment benefits.
Texas prohibiting government entities from mandating Masks
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting governmental entities in Texas - including counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities, or government officials - from requiring or mandating mask wearing. He said public schools may continue to follow current mask-wearing guidelines through June 4. After June 4, no student, teacher, parent, or other staff member or visitor can be required to wear a mask while on campus. Beginning May 21, local governments or officials that attempt to impose a mask mandate or impose a limitation inconsistent or conflicting with the Executive Order can be subject to a fine of up to $1,000.
Face Masks Still Required on Bee-Line Buses, paratransit
Westchester County's Department of Transportation announced face coverings remain required on Bee-Line Buses and paratransit regardless of vaccination status.
Brooklyn Nets launch vaccination site, open for Nets home games during 2021 NBA playoffs
The Brooklyn Nets are partnering with the New York City Mayor's Office and DocGo to open a COVID-19 vaccination site for qualified individuals ages 12 years and older. Beginning with the Nets' first home game of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on Saturday, May 22, vaccines will be available to eligible New Yorkers and ticketed fans. Officials say the vaccination site will be located at 140 Flatbush Avenue, across the street from Barclays Center, with appointments available the day before and the day of every Nets home game throughout the NBA Playoffs.
What we know about the COVID-19 variant first seen in India
For the first time in months, people across England are meeting indoors at pubs, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and elsewhere as coronavirus rules were relaxed this week. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Britons to be cautious and some of the scientists advising him say restrictions might need to be reimposed quickly because of a worrying variant first detected in India.
Fauci: It's reasonable for businesses to keep mask mandates in place amid new CDC guidelines
The nation's top infectious disease expert is acknowledging "confusion" after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week said fully vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most instances, even indoors. Dr. Anthony Fauci tells ABC News, "The problem and the issue is that we don't have any way of knowing who is vaccinated and who's not vaccinated."
NY to adopt CDC guidance for fully vaccinated, but NYC recommends indoor masking
New York state will end mask mandates and adopt CDC guidelines for the fully vaccinated beginning Wednesday, but New York City's health commissioner is still recommending masks indoors. Dr. David Chokshi said he will still wear a mask indoors -- and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.
