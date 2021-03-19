Connecticut fully reopens most businesses, ages 45+ now eligible for COVID vaccine

coronavirus connecticut

GREENWICH, Connecticut (WABC) -- Gov. Ned Lamont announced restaurants can now operate at 100% capacity, but with some COVID-19 restrictions still in place.

The Plaza restaurant in Greenwich reopened Friday morning at full capacity, and they can seat 50 people inside.

Capacity limits end Friday for much of Connecticut, including restaurants, gyms and also houses of worship.

But movie theaters remain at 50% capacity.

And even for those venues allowed to operate at 100% social distancing is still required and so are face coverings.

Still, it's welcome news.

"They take it as hey things are opening up, things are getting back to normal, maybe I can go back to the gym now," said a gym owner.

"For the economy, for our businesses, I don't think they'll be able to go to 100%, but I think they'll be able to increase from where they are now and that should be helpful to them," said Mark Boughton, Danbury mayor.

Also Friday, any Connecticut resident over the age of 45 can go get the vaccine regardless of occupation or preexisting condition.

On April 5, the state will open vaccines up to anyone over the age of 16.

A third of the population has already gotten one shot, including 78% of Connecticut residents over the age of 75.

Meanwhile, indoor dining capacity at New York City and New Jersey restaurants will be expanded to 50% while the rest of New York will move to 75%.

