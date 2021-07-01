Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: New study reinforces importance of getting vaccinated

The research, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed that even people vaccinated with mRNA vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna) who experienced breakthrough infections are significantly less likely to experience serious illness compared to unvaccinated people.
Experts say breakthrough infections are rare, but they do happen.
According to the study, people who were vaccinated also had lower viral load - meaning they had less virus particles in their test sample - and experienced shorter infection time.
Statue of Liberty observation deck to reopen Thursday
The lady in the harbor will have open arms tomorrow. The Statue of Liberty's pedestal observation deck will reopen for the first time since March 16, 2020. Capacity will still be limited to 50%, so anyone who wants to get inside will need to buy tickets in advance. The statue's crown will remain closed until further notice.
Notorious Tuskegee study has lessons for COVID era, new film shows
As the U.S. continues the push to get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, there is a renewed effort to address vaccine hesitancy, especially among African Americans.
A new short film takes a fresh look at an ugly period in American history, and showcases why the current vaccination push is so different.
CDC allowing local officials to set mask guidelines
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says the CDC is leaving it up to local officials to set guidelines for mask-wearing as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus surges in areas with low vaccination rates.
Walensky said Wednesday on NBC's "Today" show that "we've always said that local policymakers need to make policies for their local environment," but added CDC guidelines broadly indicate those who are vaccinated don't need to wear masks.
Health officials in Los Angeles County are recommending people wear masks indoors in public places regardless of their vaccination status.
Separately, the World Health Organization has reiterated its longstanding recommendation that everyone wear masks to lessen the spread of the coronavirus.
Walensky told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Wednesday the "context in which the WHO is making recommendations is very different than us here in the United States" since less than 15% of the world is vaccinated.
As for the recommendation by officials in Los Angeles County, Walensky said "we are still seeing an uptick in cases in areas of low vaccination and in that situation, we are suggesting that policies be made at the local level."
NYC announces $98.7 billion 'recovery budget' deal
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson announced agreement Wednesday on a $98.7 billion "recovery budget" for FY 2022. "This is a radical investment in working families, and this is what we need right now to come out of this pandemic and move forward," de Blasio said.
Putin to Russians: Get vaccinated amid surge
President Vladimir Putin says he was vaccinated this year with Russia's Sputnik V shot, and he's encouraging citizens to get vaccinated amid a surge of coronavirus infections and deaths.
During an annual call-in show, Putin expressed hope the immunization drive could help avoid a nationwide lockdown. Russia on Wednesday reported 21,042 new infections and 669 deaths, a daily record. Similar numbers have been reported daily since June 24.
While reaffirming vaccinations should be voluntary, Putin says decisions by local authorities across Russia that made shots mandatory for some workers should help contain the surge.
COVID relief bill
More than 1,500 Head Start programs for children around the country will get a funding boost through President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief bill.
The Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday it is awarding $1 billion approved by Congress under Biden's American Rescue Plan.
The money also can be used to help Head Start staffers and their families get vaccinated, although the vaccines are free. For some programs starting this summer, the federal funds will arrive just in time.
Head Start provides preschool and early learning services to more than 1 million children from low-income families through locally operated centers. The program has longstanding bipartisan political support.
Health ministry official fired in Brazil
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has fired a Health Ministry official after a newspaper reported his alleged participation in a graft scheme to secure COVID-19 vaccines, further straining the government's defense of its pandemic response.
The order firing Roberto Dias, head of the Health Ministry's logistics department, was signed on Tuesday night by Bolsonaro's chief of staff, Luiz Eduardo Ramos, and published in Wednesday's official gazette.
The Health Ministry didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the reason for Dias's dismissal.
'Movies Under the Stars' returning to NYC
NYC Parks and the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment announced the return of the outdoor series "Movies Under the Stars," bringing free summer film screenings to New York City's parks and playgrounds.
Parks across the city are hosting screenings throughout the summer months of classic films like "RENT" and new favorites "Captain America," "Coco" and "Incredibles 2." For a list of movies and locations, visit NYC.gov/moviesunderthestars.
$46.4 billion budget brings NJ out of COVID crisis, Murphy says
Gov Murphy today signed a record $46.4 billion state budget, which he says brings the state out of the coronavirus crisis. Murphy signed the budget at the Ross Street School in Woodbridge, before a large room of socially distanced local officials "This is the budget that will see to it that this day is better than yesterday," he said.
New York Comedy Festival returning to NYC
The New York Comedy Festival will return to the city from November 8-14. The festival will feature more than 100 shows across all five boroughs at venues including Brooklyn Academy of Music, Carnegie Hall and Madison Square Garden. Complete lineups will be announced August 16.
Vaccinated city workers don't need to wear masks in city offices
Starting today, vaccinated city workers do not need to wear masks or maintain social distance while in working in city offices, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. Unvaccinated workers and workers interacting with the public must continue to wear masks, the mayor said. The city aims to have all workers back full time in its offices by September 1, if CDC guidance allows.
Moderna vaccine likely protect against Delta, other variants, early data shows
Moderna has released preliminary data indicating its vaccine is likely to hold up against several variants of concern, including the Delta variant, which is predicted to become the dominant variant in the United States. These data - not yet peer reviewed - are preliminary but promising.
NYC vaccination rates by zip code
There are about a dozen communities in the New York City area where three out of four people have not been vaccinated yet. 7 On Your Side Investigates created a map where the darkest colored zip codes have the most vaccinated New Yorkers and the lightest, the least.
