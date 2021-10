Coronavirus Vaccine: US vaccination rate drops, President Biden declares 'National Month of Action'

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- President Biden has declared June a "National Month of Action" for vaccinations.It comes as fewer people are getting the shots and the president is now one month away from his self-imposed July 4th deadline to get at least one dose of the vaccine in 70% of Americans.The U.S. vaccination rate went from 3.3 million doses a day to 1.1.million a day.So far, 12 states have already met the President's goal for July 4th. But 6 states are still far behind at less than 50%.The country is still averaging 383 COVID deaths a dayThe president announced free childcare at four of the nation's largest providers and some YMCA's to help parents while they get the vaccine or recover from side effects.If that's not enough millions more in cash prizes, free groceries, free flights, Xboxes and beer.Monster Jam will be the first 100% capacity event to take place at MetLife Stadium since the start of the pandemic when it roars into town on July 17.It will be the largest capacity event in the Tri-State area since the beginning of COVID.In non-pandemic summers, both continental Europe and the United Kingdom draw crowds of tourists from around the world. Last summer, they couldn't get there. This summer many should be able to, though the tangle of entry requirements will vary by country and could change quickly. Here's a guide to help you determine where and when you can vacation this summer in the 27 member countries of the European Union and in non-EU European countries.A new COVID vaccination site opens Friday at Belmont Park. If you get vaccinated there, you will get general admission to Saturday's 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes.A local doctor is helping patients and physicians in his native India by conducting telemedicine appointments from Long Island Dr. Abhay Malhotra is the Chief of Cardiology at St. Charles Hospital and has been trying to help India with its second wave of the coronavirus by assessing patients over Zoom and the phone.Dr. Anthony Fauci is "cautiously optimistic" that children younger than 12 will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine by Thanksgiving , he said on CNN's New Day on Thursday."We are now doing studies that are ongoing as we're speaking, studies that are looking at what we call age de-escalation, children from 12 to 9 and then 9 to 6 and then 6 to 2 and then 6 months to 2 years," Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN's John Berman.New York City's COVID positivity rate has fallen again, to 0.81%. That is the lowest rolling 7-day average since the start of the pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday. More encouraging numbers: since January of this year, new cases are down 95%; COVID positivity rates are down 91%; the city's hospitalization rate is down 86%; and hospitalizations are down 69%. NYC has administered 8,373,820 doses of vaccine since inoculations began.Signs continue across the Tri-State region that things are moving in the right direction amid efforts to end the pandemic. In New York City, the vaccination mega-site at the Javits Center will close to make way for the auto show. Mega-site shutdowns are starting even sooner in New Jersey, starting with the Meadowlands on Friday.