COVID-19 vaccine

Race for the Vaccinate Town Hall

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Join us for an Eyewitness News town hall on Wednesday as we get answers to your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The town hall part of an Eyewitness News special airing at 5:30 p.m.

'Race to Vaccinate' will feature stories on the rollout of the vaccine and what went wrong, what's working and where we are going.

As part of that special, our panel will answer your questions live starting at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday here on abc7NY.com.! Submit questions below.
Submit Your COVID-19 Vaccine Questions HERE!


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citynew jerseyconnecticutwestchester countynassau countyvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Vaccine phone line goes up in New Jersey
COVID vaccination pace slows as NY awaits more supply
CDC: Only 10 of 4M with Moderna vaccine had severe allergic reaction
Javits Center no longer taking appointments amid NY vaccine shortage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rudy Giuliani sued for more than $1B by Dominion Voting
Video shows owner torching his own restaurant: Investigators
Budweiser skipping the Super Bowl for first time in 37 years
How much snow should we expect Tuesday?
$23M winning Powerball ticket sold in NJ
How to spot fake reviewers online
Alleged car thief shot and wounded by NYPD
Show More
Bridget Anne Kelly of 'Bridgegate' scandal running for Bergen clerk
COVID vaccination pace slows as NY awaits more supply
Several workers found dead in China gold mine explosion, 11 others rescued
Authorities shut down club with 75 people inside, dangerous levels of carbon monoxide
COVID Live Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing
More TOP STORIES News