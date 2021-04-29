coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: Walk-in vaccinations now open to 16+ at state-run sites

Coronavirus Update for New York
NY state-run sites open to walk-ins

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Walk-in vaccinations are now open to all residents 16 years of age and older at state-run mass vaccination sites in New York.

That means starting this morning no appointment is necessary if you visit a state-run vaccine site like the Javits Center in Manhattan and Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

There's one caveat, though. You don't need an appointment at the state-run sites if you're getting your first shot.

But you do need an appointment for your second dose.

Officials say this is happening in part because demand for the vaccine has dropped off. Sites are less busy now, so they can easily accommodate walk-ins.

Last week, on April 23, state mass vaccination sites started to accept walk-ins for individuals age 60 and older.

NJ Burkett reports on the changes for the curfews on food and beverage service in New York state.



Meantime, as COVID cases continue to decline in our area, restrictions on restaurants are starting to ease.

Beginning May 3rd, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday, you can sit at bars again.

On May 17th the curfew ends for outdoor dining, and by May 31st the curfew ends for indoor dining as well.

Hours before Cuomo's announcement, the state legislature repealed the rule requiring bar customers also buy food.



"The fact that you're able to sit at the bar and the fact that you're able to order a beer without food it's going to be a big thing," said restaurant owner Steve Catechis.

"We're excited and looking forward to being able to sit at the bar," one customer told Eyewitness News.

"I think it's great thing to open it up and give people the opportunity to come out and not feel the pressure of ordering food," said another.

The curfew on catered events is being lifted as well by the end of May.

But if that event has dancing - like, for example, a wedding - the state is still requiring masks and social distancing, even on the dance floor.

The driver, Jessica Beauvais, told police she knew she hit something but was unsure of what it was.



