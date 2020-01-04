Delaware man put Pine-Sol in co-worker's drink: Police

NEWARK, Delaware -- Police said office drama led a man to surrender to authorities for allegedly poisoning his co-worker's drink.

Curtis Malloy, 50, is accused of spiking a woman's beverage with Pine-Sol after an argument.

The incident was reported at a business on the 300 block of Markus Court, in Newark last April.

The test results just recently confirmed the chemical's presence in the drink.

The victim said she smelled the Pine-Sol right away, so she didn't drink it.

Detectives interviewed co-workers and obtained surveillance video from the business.

Police said the video showed Malloy at the victim's workstation at times when he should not have been there. Malloy resigned after the incident occurred.

He turned himself in to Newark police on December 30. He has been charged with one count of Adulteration, a felony.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delawarepoisonu.s. & worldworkplace
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News