CPD opens internal investigation into leaks in Jussie Smollett investigation

Chicago police have opened an internal investigation into leaks in the investigation of "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett's reported attack, police confirmed Thursday.

"I would like to point out that a lot of the information out there was inaccurate and there were numerous agencies involved in this investigation," Sergeant Rocco Alioto, a CPD spokesperson, said in a statement. "As a standard procedure when there are allegations of information being leaked, an internal investigation has been opened and we are also looking at our vulnerabilities."

Police were investigating a report by Smollett that he was attacked in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood Jan. 29. Smollett has since been charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly staging incident.
