2 dead in fiery crash Bruckner Expressway in Pelham Bay

PELHAM BAY, Bronx (WABC) -- Two people were killed when a speeding vehicle flipped into oncoming traffic on the Bruckner Expressway and exploded in flames, setting multiple vehicles ablaze.

It happened just before midnight at Country Club Road in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx.

The driver and a passenger in a southbound vehicle were killed when it struck a utility pole, sending it out of control.

The vehicle flipped into the northbound lanes, where it struck three other vehicle and burst into flames.

Five people in the other vehicles survived the crash.

Two were taken to St Banabas Hospital with minor injuries. Three others refused medical treatment.

One man at the scene said his 18-year-old nephew and girlfriend were killed in the crash.

"He liked racing and stuff," the man told Eyewitness News. "So I guess he raced right here. And he crashed, it was a four-car crash. Him and his girlfriend passed away, they died. It was a big fire."

The Bruckner Expressway was closed in both directions approaching Country Club Road.

