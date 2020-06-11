1 dead, 1 critical after fiery crash in Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- One person is dead and another critically hurt after a fiery crash in the Bronx.Police say the driver lost control on the Bronx River Parkway near the East Gun Hill Road exit.It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday.Investigators say the driver veered off the road, hitting a pedestrian and a barrier before the car burst into flames.The driver was killed and the pedestrian is in the hospital in critical condition.----------