NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --Two cars collided in Newark, and one driver ran away from the scene.
The vehicles crashed on Hawthorne Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
One of the drivers, believed to be in a stolen vehicle, fled the crash on foot.
One of the vehicles actually jumped onto the sidewalk and crashed into the front of a home.
A transformer also came crashing down into the street.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
----------
