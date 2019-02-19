Crash in Newark sends one vehicle into front of home, one vehicle believed stolen

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Two cars collided in Newark, and one driver ran away from the scene.

The vehicles crashed on Hawthorne Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

One of the drivers, believed to be in a stolen vehicle, fled the crash on foot.

One of the vehicles actually jumped onto the sidewalk and crashed into the front of a home.

A transformer also came crashing down into the street.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

