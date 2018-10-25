Pickup truck crashes into playground in Hoboken

EMBED </>More Videos

NewsCopter 7's Shannon Sohn was over the scene in Hoboken.

Eyewitness News
HOBOKEN (WABC) --
A driver was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence after a crash on a playground in Hoboken Thursday afternoon.

It started as a two-vehicle collision at 11th Street and Willow Avenue.

One of the vehicles, a pickup truck, jumped the sidewalk and ended up in the playground.

There were no children on the playground at the time and no one was injured.

There is no word yet on what led to the accident.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashaccidentplaygroundHobokenHudson County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Time Warner Center evacuated as NYPD investigates suspicious package
More breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Justice for Junior: Victim's parents face suspects in court
Sketches show women whose duct taped bodies washed up
AccuWeather Alert: Willa remnants hit as weekend nor'easter
Gillibrand, Farley face off in NY Senate debate
Connecticut owes residents millions in unclaimed funds
Massive fire tears through vacant motel on Long Island
Show More
Brooklyn father convicted for beating toddler to death
Child dies from flu in NYC, health department urges vaccine
Megyn Kelly absent from show following blackface comments
Store employee accused of filming someone inside NY fitting room
Police officer, Good Samaritans save 2 women from burning car
More News