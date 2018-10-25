HOBOKEN (WABC) --A driver was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence after a crash on a playground in Hoboken Thursday afternoon.
It started as a two-vehicle collision at 11th Street and Willow Avenue.
One of the vehicles, a pickup truck, jumped the sidewalk and ended up in the playground.
There were no children on the playground at the time and no one was injured.
There is no word yet on what led to the accident.
