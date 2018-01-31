BROOKLYN (WABC) --New video shows the suspects wanted for robbing a Brooklyn deli twice in just three days.
You can see one of the suspects pointing a gun at the clerk at Junior Deli as he demands cash from the register.
Police say he was wearing a mask at the time.
This happened back on December 19th.
Three days later, investigators say the man was back with his gun and mask and did the same thing again while another man stood outside as a lookout.
