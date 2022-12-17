Ken's crème brulée from the Great Eyewitness News Holiday Cook-off

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Creme Brulee au Poire is a fancy way of saying "pear-flavored cooked cream with a burnt crust of sugar," but it sounds so much better in French, no?

Ken's crme brulée

What you'll need

1 quart heavy cream

10 egg yolks

1 cup sugar, plus an additional 1/4 cup for sprinkling

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste

1 10 to 12 ounce can of pear nectar

If you can find it, 20 drops of pear extract

Dehydrated pear, ground to a dust

How to make crme brulée

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

2. Reduce pear nectar over low heat until it's the thickness of a loose paste, about 20 to 30 minutes. Set aside.

3. Gently warm cream and salt over very low heat until warm, but not boiling.

4. In a separate bowl, combine egg yolks and sugar and whisk for about 10 minutes until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture changes to a very light, creamy yellow color. While whisking, add a splash of warm cream to the egg yolk mixture to "temper" the yolks (gradually warming them without heating them so much that they scramble).

5. Gradually pour in the rest of the warm cream while whisking.

6. Add vanilla bean paste and pear nectar reduction (and pear extract, if you have it) and whisk to combine. Pour mixture into ramekins, about 2/3 of the way full.

7. Carefully place ramekins into a baking pan with about an inch of hot water in it. Do not get any water into the ramekins! Bake for 35 to 45 minutes until the center is just set but not entirely.

8. Remove from oven and place ramekins in the refrigerator. Allow to cool for about two hours or until fully chilled.

9. Sprinkle with pear dust (if you have it) and sugar. Place ramekin under the broiler for about 20 to 30 seconds, or until sugar melts and turns a deep golden color, monitor, to be sure the top doesn't get too dark.

10. Serve at once or store in the refrigerator.

Watch the Great Eyewitness News Holiday Cook-off to see Ken Rosato and Shirleen Allicot go head-to-head in the kitchen for the coveted title of best newsroom chef!

