Cresskill woman fatally stabbed at home, body found in park

CRESSKILL, New Jersey (WABC) -- The body of a 51-year-old female was found in the water at a New Jersey park Monday.

Police made the gruesome discovery at Overpeck County Park in Teaneck around 2 a.m.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was stabbed multiple times at her home in Cresskill.

In an effort to hide the crime, investigators say her body was wrapped, weighted down and placed in the water at the boat basin in the park.

A 19-year-old male and 14-year-old juvenile have been taken into custody but have not yet been charged.

The identities of the two in custody and the victim have not been released, nor have the details of their relationship.

