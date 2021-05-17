Crews battle fire at recycling plant in New Brunswick

Crews battle fire at recycling plant in New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Crews are battling a fire at a recycling plant in New Jersey on Monday evening.

The fire was reported at the Colgate Paper Stock Company on 12 Industrial Drive in Middlesex County.



The blaze was up to 3 alarms just before 6 p.m., but no injuries have been reported.

The 65,000-square foot building processes paper, glass, plastics and metals.

