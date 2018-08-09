Crews on scene of partial building collapse in the Bronx

Crews responded to the scene of a partial building collapse in the Bronx Thursday afternoon.It happened shortly before 5 p.m. at a two-story residential building on Fteley Avenue in the Soundview section.The front facade on the second floor came down along with several windows, but there are no reports of any injuries.Inspectors from the Department of Buildings are at the scene to assess the situation and determine when residents will be allowed back into the building.Fteley Avenue was shut down between Watson and Gleason Avenues due to the collapse.----------