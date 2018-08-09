Crews on scene of partial building collapse in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

NewsCopter 7's Shannon Sohn was over the scene in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) --
Crews responded to the scene of a partial building collapse in the Bronx Thursday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. at a two-story residential building on Fteley Avenue in the Soundview section.

The front facade on the second floor came down along with several windows, but there are no reports of any injuries.

Inspectors from the Department of Buildings are at the scene to assess the situation and determine when residents will be allowed back into the building.

Fteley Avenue was shut down between Watson and Gleason Avenues due to the collapse.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
collapseSoundviewBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
University basketball coach charged in Queens punch death
Missing Brooklyn siblings found safe in Midtown Manhattan
MUGSHOTS: 22 arrested in Queens drug bust
Chief of Palisades Parkway Police arrested on drug charges
Pregnant woman, 2 kids rescued from Brooklyn fire
NYPD officer suspected in Nashville home break-in
Woman accused of teaching nursing without nursing license
Dad at center of viral overdose photo thanks God he's alive
Show More
Going, going, gone! 75 goats, sheep escape NJ auction
Melania Trump's parents are sworn in as US citizens in NYC
VIDEO: Teen pushed off 30-foot bridge in Washington
CVS recalls nasal mist due to microbiological contamination
3 children of NYC imam among those arrested at New Mexico compound
More News