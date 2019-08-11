Woman trapped in gap between LIRR train and platform at Long Beach station

LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- A woman was hurt in a frightening incident when she was trapped in the gap between an LIRR train ahd the platform.The accident happened at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday while the train bound for New York City was stopped at the Long Beach Station.The train was not moving at the time and was about to head to the Jamaica Station.Emergency crews were able to remove the woman before taking her to a hospital with minor injuries.The train's departure was delayed for about 15 minutes.----------