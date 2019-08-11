Woman trapped in gap between LIRR train and platform at Long Beach station

By Eyewitness News
LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- A woman was hurt in a frightening incident when she was trapped in the gap between an LIRR train ahd the platform.

The accident happened at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday while the train bound for New York City was stopped at the Long Beach Station.

The train was not moving at the time and was about to head to the Jamaica Station.

Emergency crews were able to remove the woman before taking her to a hospital with minor injuries.

The train's departure was delayed for about 15 minutes.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachnassau countylirraccidenttrains
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested after threats made to CT Puerto Rican festival
2 dead in fiery accident on Henry Hudson Parkway
Investigation underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
Family sues nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
AccuWeather: Another beauty on Sunday
Dozens arrested in anti-ICE protests that shut down West Side Highway
Former New York State Police Sergeant Jeffrey Cicora dies of 9/11-related illness
Show More
Dominican Day Parade set to march through Manhattan
FDNY: 4 injured after ambulance overturns in Bronx accident
Suspect wanted for throwing brick into marked NYPD van
Tests indicate there are still dangerous levels of lead in Newark water
Epstein suicide prompts conspiracy theories, skepticism
More TOP STORIES News